Fuchs Petrolub SE (FRA:FPE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Fuchs Petrolub SE (FRA:FPE) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €47.67 ($56.08).

A number of research firms have recently commented on FPE. UBS Group set a €39.00 ($45.88) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Baader Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Thursday, September 16th.

FPE opened at €31.80 ($37.41) on Tuesday. Fuchs Petrolub has a 52-week low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a 52-week high of €44.80 ($52.71). The company has a 50 day moving average of €32.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of €33.45.

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; service fluids and dry coating products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, hydraulic, refrigeration, compressor, machine, textile machine, industrial, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable, open gear, and chain lubricants, as well as release agents.

