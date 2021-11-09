Fuchs Petrolub SE (FRA:FPE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Fuchs Petrolub SE (FRA:FPE) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €47.67 ($56.08).

A number of research firms have recently commented on FPE. UBS Group set a €39.00 ($45.88) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Baader Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Thursday, September 16th.

FPE opened at €31.80 ($37.41) on Tuesday. Fuchs Petrolub has a 52-week low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a 52-week high of €44.80 ($52.71). The company has a 50 day moving average of €32.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of €33.45.

Fuchs Petrolub Company Profile

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; service fluids and dry coating products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, hydraulic, refrigeration, compressor, machine, textile machine, industrial, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable, open gear, and chain lubricants, as well as release agents.

