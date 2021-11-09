Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $16.000-$16.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $14.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $930 million-$930 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $948.20 million.Fulgent Genetics also updated its FY21 guidance to $16.00 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FLGT. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Fulgent Genetics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulgent Genetics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $106.25.

FLGT stock traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.62. The company had a trading volume of 567,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,889. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.37. Fulgent Genetics has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $189.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.47.

In related news, COO Jian Xie sold 622 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.25, for a total transaction of $56,757.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 311,195 shares in the company, valued at $28,396,543.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 607 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.29, for a total value of $57,234.03. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,176 shares in the company, valued at $12,745,745.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 5,384 shares of company stock worth $505,630 over the last quarter. 31.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

