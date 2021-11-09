Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Shares Up 5.5%

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) shares shot up 5.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.49 and last traded at $15.47. 11,008 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,303,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.67.

Several brokerages have weighed in on YMM. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.50 price target for the company. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.50 price target for the company.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.84.

Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $173.28 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Full Truck Alliance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Full Truck Alliance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Full Truck Alliance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. purchased a new position in Full Truck Alliance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Full Truck Alliance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. 23.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services.

