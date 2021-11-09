FUNToken (FUN) Market Cap Tops $225.42 Million

FUNToken (CURRENCY:FUN) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. FUNToken has a total market capitalization of $225.42 million and approximately $24.75 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, FUNToken has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One FUNToken coin can now be purchased for about $0.0205 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.70 or 0.00050735 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001506 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00002705 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.85 or 0.00227125 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000513 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00011735 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.33 or 0.00092343 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004222 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

FUNToken Coin Profile

FUNToken (FUN) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,994,873,521 coins. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

FUNToken Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUNToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FUNToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

