FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Comstock Resources, Inc. Issued By Truist Securiti (NYSE:CRK)

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) – Analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Comstock Resources in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $1.63 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.21. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Comstock Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.32 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CRK. Truist Securities increased their price target on Comstock Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho increased their price target on Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Truist increased their price target on Comstock Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, US Capital Advisors upgraded Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.84.

Shares of NYSE CRK opened at $10.06 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.06. Comstock Resources has a 52-week low of $4.24 and a 52-week high of $11.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 26.10% and a negative net margin of 35.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Comstock Resources by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,585,774 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,257,000 after purchasing an additional 176,974 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Comstock Resources by 139.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,584,723 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252,873 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Comstock Resources by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,728,146 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $24,866,000 after purchasing an additional 616,722 shares in the last quarter. Slate Path Capital LP bought a new position in Comstock Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $23,945,000. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Comstock Resources by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,149,224 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,324 shares in the last quarter. 33.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.