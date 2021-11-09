FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.47) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.38). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.95) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.14) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.00) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.91) EPS.

IONS has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ionis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.17.

Shares of NASDAQ IONS opened at $34.88 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 7.54, a current ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $29.01 and a 52 week high of $64.37.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $133.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.01 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 89.71% and a negative return on equity of 89.95%. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 99.7% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 295.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 302.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

