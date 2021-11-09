FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Trupanion, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Trupanion in a report released on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now expects that the financial services provider will earn ($0.88) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.82). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Trupanion’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.51) EPS.

TRUP has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Bank of America lowered Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.80.

Shares of NASDAQ TRUP opened at $123.44 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.34 and a beta of 1.98. Trupanion has a one year low of $69.74 and a one year high of $128.83.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 9.05% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

In other Trupanion news, CFO Tricia Plouf sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total transaction of $128,595.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.36, for a total value of $345,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,750 shares of company stock worth $3,416,178 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Trupanion by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Trupanion by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,842,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Trupanion in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,571,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Trupanion by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after buying an additional 10,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snider Financial Group raised its position in Trupanion by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 2,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 80.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

