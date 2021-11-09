FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) Issued By Piper Sandler

Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Vapotherm in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst J. Bednar now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.22) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($2.27). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Vapotherm’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.46) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.78) EPS.

Get Vapotherm alerts:

VAPO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Vapotherm in a report on Monday, September 27th.

Shares of Vapotherm stock opened at $22.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $587.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.10 and a beta of -1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Vapotherm has a 12-month low of $16.64 and a 12-month high of $38.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.12.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.02). Vapotherm had a negative return on equity of 48.01% and a negative net margin of 46.06%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.49) EPS.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Vapotherm by 337.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vapotherm during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Vapotherm by 110.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Vapotherm by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Vapotherm by 93,928.6% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 6,575 shares during the period. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Joel F. Dube sold 996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $28,983.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregoire Ramade sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $50,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,195 shares of company stock valued at $495,396 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Vapotherm Company Profile

Vapotherm, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of medical devices for patients suffering from respiratory distress. Its products include Precision Flow, Precision Flow Heliox, Oxygen Assist Module, Nitric Oxidie Disposable Patient Circuit, Tracheostomy Adapter, and Aerogen Adapter.

Featured Article: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Vapotherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vapotherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.