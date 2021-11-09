FY2021 Earnings Forecast for 1Life Healthcare, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:ONEM)

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) – Equities researchers at William Blair decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of 1Life Healthcare in a report released on Wednesday, November 3rd. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now expects that the company will earn ($1.33) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.15). William Blair also issued estimates for 1Life Healthcare’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.55) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.04) EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of 1Life Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $46.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $48.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 1Life Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.76.

Shares of NASDAQ ONEM opened at $22.69 on Monday. 1Life Healthcare has a 1 year low of $19.10 and a 1 year high of $59.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.09 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 4.89.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.16). 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 20.62% and a negative net margin of 22.60%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 13.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,875,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,900 shares during the last quarter. Oak Management Corp lifted its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 200.0% in the third quarter. Oak Management Corp now owns 5,872,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,927,000 after acquiring an additional 11,745,838 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 18.6% in the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 5,303,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,329,000 after acquiring an additional 833,370 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 196.4% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,255,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 39.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,145,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,923,000 after acquiring an additional 611,868 shares during the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director David P. Kennedy sold 2,778 shares of 1Life Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total value of $68,672.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

1Life Healthcare Company Profile

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

