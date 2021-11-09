FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Issued By Truist Securiti

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Fidelity National Financial in a research note issued on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Hughes now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $7.25 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.85. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Fidelity National Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.00 EPS.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.38. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 25.68% and a net margin of 18.40%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on FNF. Zacks Investment Research raised Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays increased their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

NYSE:FNF opened at $50.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.37. Fidelity National Financial has a 1-year low of $33.19 and a 1-year high of $50.73. The company has a current ratio of 26.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.20%.

Fidelity National Financial declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, August 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 0.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 15,000 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.86, for a total value of $687,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 36,982 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total value of $1,816,925.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,000 shares of company stock worth $3,817,821 over the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Fidelity National Financial by 6.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,153,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,580,000 after purchasing an additional 134,953 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 31.6% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 1.3% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 63,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 7.2% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 62,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 4,196 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 6.0% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 19,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

