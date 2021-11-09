FY2021 Earnings Forecast for IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM) Issued By Desjardins

IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM) – Analysts at Desjardins increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of IGM Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 4th. Desjardins analyst G. Ho now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $4.03 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.94. Desjardins also issued estimates for IGM Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.78 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$52.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$49.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Monday. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$55.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$57.25.

IGM stock opened at C$50.78 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$46.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$44.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.48. IGM Financial has a 52-week low of C$32.34 and a 52-week high of C$51.68. The firm has a market cap of C$12.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.5625 dividend. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. IGM Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.25%.

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

