FY2021 EPS Estimates for Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Atlas Air Worldwide in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst S. Benjamin now expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $17.34 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $15.26. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Atlas Air Worldwide’s Q4 2021 earnings at $5.89 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.56 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.05 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.19 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.74 EPS.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.56. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. Atlas Air Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.50.

Shares of AAWW stock opened at $86.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.87. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 12 month low of $50.22 and a 12 month high of $91.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.16.

In other news, COO James Anthony Forbes sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total value of $433,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAWW. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,421,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,302,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $224,943,000 after buying an additional 181,163 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 344,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,477,000 after buying an additional 154,095 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 2,491.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 124,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,466,000 after buying an additional 119,504 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 434,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,597,000 after buying an additional 103,227 shares during the period.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

