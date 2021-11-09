FY2021 EPS Estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. Decreased by SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($1.43) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.36). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.06). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 215.58% and a negative return on equity of 44.22%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share.

AUPH has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Bloom Burton began coverage on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.17.

NASDAQ AUPH opened at $31.32 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.52. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $33.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.88 and a beta of 0.55.

In other Aurinia Pharmaceuticals news, insider Michael Robert Martin sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total value of $495,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Neil Solomons sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total value of $79,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,176,189.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 447,500 shares of company stock worth $11,341,450. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AUPH. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 166,083 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after buying an additional 51,105 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 120,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $3,051,000. 38.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

