FY2021 EPS Estimates for BGC Partners, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:BGCP)

BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of BGC Partners in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.61. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for BGC Partners’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Get BGC Partners alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ:BGCP opened at $5.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.92 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. BGC Partners has a 12 month low of $3.20 and a 12 month high of $6.51.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). BGC Partners had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 37.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.34%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in BGC Partners by 8.1% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 426,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,223,000 after buying an additional 32,123 shares in the last quarter. CM Management LLC raised its stake in BGC Partners by 5.0% in the third quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 525,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,735,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in BGC Partners by 70.3% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 8,015 shares in the last quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new position in BGC Partners in the third quarter worth about $27,281,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in BGC Partners by 5.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 673,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,507,000 after buying an additional 32,400 shares in the last quarter. 56.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BGC Partners

BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information and other back-office services.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for BGC Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGC Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.