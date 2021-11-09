FY2021 EPS Estimates for Continental Resources, Inc. Reduced by KeyCorp (NYSE:CLR)

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) – Analysts at KeyCorp dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Continental Resources in a report issued on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $4.70 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.72. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 17.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CLR. Truist boosted their price target on Continental Resources from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Continental Resources from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Continental Resources from $36.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded Continental Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Continental Resources from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.88.

Shares of NYSE:CLR opened at $48.32 on Monday. Continental Resources has a 1 year low of $13.41 and a 1 year high of $55.48. The company has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.18 and its 200 day moving average is $38.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLR. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Continental Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $246,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Continental Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Continental Resources by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 24,394 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 5,406 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Continental Resources by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 47,761 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Continental Resources by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,746,005 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $45,171,000 after acquiring an additional 161,508 shares in the last quarter. 13.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

