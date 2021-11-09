FY2021 EPS Estimates for National CineMedia, Inc. Lifted by Wedbush (NASDAQ:NCMI)

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) – Stock analysts at Wedbush increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for National CineMedia in a research report issued on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of ($0.58) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.65). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for National CineMedia’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $31.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.24 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 428.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.88.

NASDAQ:NCMI opened at $3.89 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.82. The stock has a market cap of $315.31 million, a PE ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.48. National CineMedia has a 52 week low of $2.41 and a 52 week high of $6.11.

In other National CineMedia news, insider Scott D. Felenstein sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total value of $34,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 699.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 14,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 12,415 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in National CineMedia in the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in National CineMedia in the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in National CineMedia in the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in National CineMedia in the second quarter worth approximately $106,000. 68.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc is a holding company. It engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events.

