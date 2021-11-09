FY2021 EPS Estimates for PerkinElmer, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:PKI)

PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of PerkinElmer in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now expects that the medical research company will post earnings of $10.83 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $9.77. KeyCorp also issued estimates for PerkinElmer’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.07 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.85 EPS.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.61. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 36.25%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PKI. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $170.86 target price (down previously from $174.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on PerkinElmer from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on PerkinElmer from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on PerkinElmer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.39.

Shares of NYSE PKI opened at $173.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.06. PerkinElmer has a 12 month low of $119.95 and a 12 month high of $192.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $178.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.02.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,413,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 86.1% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,443 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 823,095 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $105,592,000 after buying an additional 42,711 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,694 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,061 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider James M. Mock sold 6,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.87, for a total value of $1,124,009.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.37%.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

Further Reading: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.