FY2021 EPS Estimates for Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) Increased by Analyst

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Spin Master in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now anticipates that the company will earn $2.33 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.19. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Spin Master’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.67 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Spin Master from C$40.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday. CIBC upped their price target on Spin Master from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Cormark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Spin Master in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities decreased their target price on Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Spin Master from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Spin Master currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$54.64.

Shares of Spin Master stock opened at C$48.94 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.01 billion and a PE ratio of 33.59. Spin Master has a 12-month low of C$25.54 and a 12-month high of C$54.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$44.68 and its 200-day moving average is C$44.19.

Spin Master Company Profile

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

