FY2021 EPS Estimates for Voya Financial, Inc. Increased by Piper Sandler (NYSE:VOYA)

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Voya Financial in a report released on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $8.10 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.10. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Voya Financial’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.06 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $1.00. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Voya Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.18.

Shares of VOYA stock opened at $67.36 on Monday. Voya Financial has a twelve month low of $52.55 and a twelve month high of $70.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.23 and its 200 day moving average is $64.95. The stock has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.48.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Voya Financial by 6.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,874,249 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $730,267,000 after purchasing an additional 742,233 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Voya Financial by 1.8% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,810,089 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $295,291,000 after purchasing an additional 83,606 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Voya Financial by 6.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,375,846 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $278,477,000 after purchasing an additional 274,770 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Voya Financial by 0.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,788,591 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $171,494,000 after purchasing an additional 15,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empyrean Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of Voya Financial by 8.1% during the first quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 2,070,540 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $131,769,000 after purchasing an additional 155,000 shares in the last quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. This is a positive change from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.72%.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

