FY2021 EPS Estimates for Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.89 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.88. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Warrior Met Coal’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.28 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.28 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.04 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Warrior Met Coal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.14.

HCC stock opened at $22.64 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.57. Warrior Met Coal has a fifty-two week low of $15.07 and a fifty-two week high of $28.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.65 and a beta of 1.04.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.41. Warrior Met Coal had a negative net margin of 2.49% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is presently -46.51%.

In other Warrior Met Coal news, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 2,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $67,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Walter J. Scheller sold 8,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $218,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,627,675. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 239,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,583,000 after buying an additional 8,045 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 398.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 313,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,284,000 after acquiring an additional 250,276 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Warrior Met Coal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,350,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Warrior Met Coal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $484,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Warrior Met Coal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $563,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

