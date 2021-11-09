FY2021 EPS Estimates for Waste Connections, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (TSE:WCN)

Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Waste Connections in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, November 7th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now forecasts that the company will earn $4.01 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.99. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Waste Connections’ FY2022 earnings at $4.70 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on WCN. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from C$155.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$139.00 price objective on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

TSE:WCN opened at C$167.65 on Tuesday. Waste Connections has a 12 month low of C$122.13 and a 12 month high of C$171.94. The firm has a market cap of C$43.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$163.32 and its 200-day moving average is C$154.72.

In other news, Senior Officer Darrell W. Chambliss sold 12,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$178.28, for a total value of C$2,222,430.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 94,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$16,933,684.07. Also, Senior Officer David M. Hall sold 12,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$166.32, for a total transaction of C$2,099,956.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$488,149.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.292 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 41.13%.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

