FY2021 EPS Estimates for Whiting Petroleum Co. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:WLL)

Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Whiting Petroleum in a research report issued on Thursday, November 4th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of $11.56 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $10.53. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.20 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.38 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.67 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.69 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.84 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $14.59 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.55 EPS.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.51.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $50.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.50.

Shares of NYSE WLL opened at $68.59 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.02. Whiting Petroleum has a 52-week low of $17.04 and a 52-week high of $70.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.48 and a beta of 2.57.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WLL. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 325,162 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $11,526,000 after acquiring an additional 28,430 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 197,033 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,985,000 after purchasing an additional 91,544 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth about $5,128,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

About Whiting Petroleum

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

