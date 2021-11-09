FY2021 EPS Estimates for XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Increased by Analyst

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) – KeyCorp boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of XPO Logistics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of $4.20 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.10. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for XPO Logistics’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.70 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on XPO. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded XPO Logistics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on XPO Logistics from $180.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group dropped their price target on XPO Logistics from $160.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist dropped their price target on XPO Logistics from $185.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, XPO Logistics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.15.

XPO opened at $79.58 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. XPO Logistics has a one year low of $56.85 and a one year high of $90.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.11.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 21.82% and a net margin of 1.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in XPO Logistics by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,492,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in XPO Logistics by 435.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 35,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,989,000 after buying an additional 29,008 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in XPO Logistics by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,801 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after buying an additional 3,758 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in XPO Logistics by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in XPO Logistics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,197,000. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

