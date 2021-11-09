FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Zebra Technologies Co. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) – William Blair increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Zebra Technologies in a report released on Wednesday, November 3rd. William Blair analyst B. Drab now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $18.13 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $17.88.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.49. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.45%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.04 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $582.71.

ZBRA opened at $596.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $31.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.06 and a beta of 1.60. Zebra Technologies has a 12 month low of $333.06 and a 12 month high of $614.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $547.24 and a 200 day moving average of $531.93.

In other news, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 279 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.14, for a total transaction of $159,348.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,485,030.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bill Burns sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $579.15, for a total transaction of $1,158,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,779 shares of company stock valued at $5,152,908 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 19.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,743,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,511,770,000 after purchasing an additional 788,349 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 111.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,123,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $592,552,000 after purchasing an additional 591,608 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 137.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 982,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $476,473,000 after purchasing an additional 568,613 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 16.4% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,656,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $739,687,000 after purchasing an additional 233,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 15.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,410,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $746,895,000 after purchasing an additional 184,631 shares in the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

