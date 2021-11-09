FY2022 EPS Estimates for IAMGOLD Co. Cut by Cormark (TSE:IMG)

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) – Cormark cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for IAMGOLD in a research note issued to investors on Friday, November 5th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the mining company will earn $0.29 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.34.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity set a C$3.75 price objective on IAMGOLD in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on IAMGOLD to C$3.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TD Securities raised their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$6.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial cut their target price on IAMGOLD to C$3.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on IAMGOLD from C$3.75 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IAMGOLD currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$4.54.
IAMGOLD Company Profile
IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.
