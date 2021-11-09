FY2022 EPS Estimates for IAMGOLD Co. Cut by Cormark (TSE:IMG)

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) – Cormark cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for IAMGOLD in a research note issued to investors on Friday, November 5th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the mining company will earn $0.29 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.34.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity set a C$3.75 price objective on IAMGOLD in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on IAMGOLD to C$3.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TD Securities raised their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$6.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial cut their target price on IAMGOLD to C$3.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on IAMGOLD from C$3.75 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IAMGOLD currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$4.54.

IMG stock opened at C$3.81 on Monday. IAMGOLD has a fifty-two week low of C$2.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$3.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.84, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of C$1.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,905.00.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

Featured Article: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.