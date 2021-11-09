Game.com Market Cap Hits $3.26 Million (GTC)

Game.com (CURRENCY:GTC) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. One Game.com coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Game.com has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. Game.com has a total market capitalization of $3.26 million and approximately $123,596.00 worth of Game.com was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Game.com Profile

Game.com is a coin. Its launch date was October 11th, 2017. Game.com’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 761,444,190 coins. Game.com’s official website is game.com . Game.com’s official Twitter account is @gelert . The official message board for Game.com is medium.com/@Game.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Game is an Ethereum-based gaming platform. GTC is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on the Game's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Game.com

