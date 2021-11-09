Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Announces Earnings Results

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $862.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $855.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Gates Industrial’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of GTES stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,707. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.59. Gates Industrial has a 1-year low of $12.34 and a 1-year high of $18.94.

Get Gates Industrial alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on GTES. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Gates Industrial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gates Industrial in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gates Industrial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Inc sold 28,750,000 shares of Gates Industrial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total value of $441,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Gates Industrial stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 676,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,144 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.23% of Gates Industrial worth $12,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Gates Industrial Company Profile

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Gates Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gates Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.