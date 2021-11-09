GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) & Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN) Head-To-Head Contrast

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) and Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Dividends

GCM Grosvenor pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Manning & Napier pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Manning & Napier pays out 18.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Manning & Napier has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

GCM Grosvenor has a beta of 0.02, indicating that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Manning & Napier has a beta of 3.01, indicating that its stock price is 201% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GCM Grosvenor and Manning & Napier’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GCM Grosvenor $429.98 million 5.19 $4.05 million N/A N/A Manning & Napier $127.03 million 1.23 $10.00 million $1.07 7.92

Manning & Napier has lower revenue, but higher earnings than GCM Grosvenor.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for GCM Grosvenor and Manning & Napier, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GCM Grosvenor 0 0 3 0 3.00 Manning & Napier 0 0 0 0 N/A

GCM Grosvenor currently has a consensus price target of $14.50, suggesting a potential upside of 21.34%. Given GCM Grosvenor’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe GCM Grosvenor is more favorable than Manning & Napier.

Profitability

This table compares GCM Grosvenor and Manning & Napier’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GCM Grosvenor N/A -204.39% 16.36% Manning & Napier 16.11% 34.45% 17.72%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22.0% of GCM Grosvenor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.6% of Manning & Napier shares are held by institutional investors. 77.3% of GCM Grosvenor shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.0% of Manning & Napier shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

GCM Grosvenor Company Profile

GCM Grosvenor, Inc. provides global alternative asset management solutions. The firm invests on behalf of clients who seek allocations to alternative investments, such as private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return strategies. It specializes in developing customized portfolios for clients who want an active role in the development of their alternatives programs and also offers multi-client portfolios for investors who desire a turn-key solution for accessing alternative investments. The company’s offerings include multi-manager portfolios as well as portfolios of direct investments and co-investments. GCM Grosvenor has offices in New York, Los Angeles, London, Tokyo, Hong Kong, and Seoul. GCM Grosvenor was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Manning & Napier Company Profile

Manning & Napier, Inc. engages in the provision of investment advisory servcies. The firm offers a broad range of financial solutions and investment strategies, including wealth management services. It provides investment management services to separately managed accounts, mutual funds, and collective investment trust funds. The company was founded by William Manning and William Napier in April 1970 and is headquartered in Fairport, NY.

