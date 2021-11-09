GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given a €39.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.00 ($34.12) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €39.88 ($46.91).

G1A opened at €43.77 ($51.49) on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €40.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of €37.49. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €27.40 ($32.24) and a 52 week high of €44.24 ($52.05). The firm has a market cap of $7.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.65.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

