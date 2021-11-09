Genco Shipping & Trading Limited Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $3.66 Per Share (NYSE:GNK)

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) – B. Riley boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Genco Shipping & Trading in a report issued on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now forecasts that the shipping company will post earnings of $3.66 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.30.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Genco Shipping & Trading had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 13.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.57.

GNK stock opened at $16.13 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.91. The company has a market cap of $676.25 million, a PE ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 3.34. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 1 year low of $6.74 and a 1 year high of $22.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GNK. FMR LLC boosted its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 33.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,985,351 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $94,124,000 after buying an additional 1,240,650 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,772,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 274.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,128,837 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $21,312,000 after buying an additional 827,586 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 36.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,230,412 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $42,109,000 after buying an additional 593,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Genco Shipping & Trading news, CAO Joseph Adamo sold 2,739 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $58,450.26. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,189.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total transaction of $1,775,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 923,739 shares of company stock worth $16,667,820. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.18%.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

