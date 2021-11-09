Genel Energy (LON:GENL) Price Target Cut to GBX 213

Genel Energy (LON:GENL) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 234 ($3.06) to GBX 213 ($2.78) in a report published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Genel Energy from GBX 205 ($2.68) to GBX 215 ($2.81) and gave the company a speculative buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

LON GENL opened at GBX 147.80 ($1.93) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £411.33 million and a PE ratio of -15.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.91. Genel Energy has a 12 month low of GBX 110.84 ($1.45) and a 12 month high of GBX 194.80 ($2.55). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 136.08 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 146.89.

Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and production activities. It operates through two segments, Production and Pre-production. The Production segment holds interest in oil producing fields on the Tawke PSC (Tawke and Peshkabir), the Taq Taq PSC, and Sarta PSC located in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.

