Genel Energy plc (GENL) to Issue Dividend of $0.06 on December 10th

Genel Energy plc (LON:GENL) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share on Friday, December 10th. This represents a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 11th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

GENL stock opened at GBX 147.40 ($1.93) on Tuesday. Genel Energy has a 1 year low of GBX 113.85 ($1.49) and a 1 year high of GBX 194.80 ($2.55). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 136.08 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 146.89. The company has a market cap of £410.22 million and a P/E ratio of -15.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.91, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.60.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GENL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Genel Energy from GBX 234 ($3.06) to GBX 213 ($2.78) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Genel Energy from GBX 205 ($2.68) to GBX 215 ($2.81) and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and production activities. It operates through two segments, Production and Pre-production. The Production segment holds interest in oil producing fields on the Tawke PSC (Tawke and Peshkabir), the Taq Taq PSC, and Sarta PSC located in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.

