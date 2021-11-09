Genpact (NYSE:G) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Genpact (NYSE:G) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.40-2.43 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.96-4.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.99 billion.Genpact also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.400-$2.430 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on G. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Genpact from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Genpact from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Genpact from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

NYSE G traded up $0.65 on Tuesday, reaching $51.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,341,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,176,789. The firm has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.39. Genpact has a fifty-two week low of $38.28 and a fifty-two week high of $52.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Genpact’s payout ratio is 23.76%.

In related news, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $250,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Genpact stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 25.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,509 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.12% of Genpact worth $10,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 97.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Genpact

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

