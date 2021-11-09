Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $410.46 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) to report sales of $410.46 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Gentex’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $425.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $403.60 million. Gentex reported sales of $529.86 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 22.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gentex will report full-year sales of $1.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.74 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Gentex.

Get Gentex alerts:

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). Gentex had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 22.81%. The business had revenue of $399.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on GNTX. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.25 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Gentex in a report on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Gentex from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Gentex from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.54.

Gentex stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.72. The stock had a trading volume of 38,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,850,122. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.96. Gentex has a 1-year low of $30.40 and a 1-year high of $37.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.66.

In other news, Director James H. Wallace sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total value of $253,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 9,224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $316,106.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,224 shares of company stock worth $1,069,470. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GNTX. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gentex during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,841,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Gentex by 1.4% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 224,567 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Gentex by 1.4% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 58,153 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Gentex by 4.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 135,359 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after acquiring an additional 5,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Gentex by 21.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 70,651 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 12,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

Read More: Most Volatile Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gentex (GNTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.