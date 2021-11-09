Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 33,777 Shares of Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 461,520 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,777 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.40% of Veritone worth $9,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Veritone by 4.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,479,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,155,000 after buying an additional 67,319 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Veritone during the second quarter valued at about $302,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veritone during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veritone during the second quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Veritone by 293.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 8,519 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VERI opened at $32.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.84 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.40 and a 200-day moving average of $21.62. Veritone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.36 and a 52-week high of $50.34.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Veritone in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum raised shares of Veritone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.80.

Veritone, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions to media and entertainment, government, and legal and compliance industries. It operates through the following segments: Advertising; aiWARE SaaS Solutions; and aiWARE Content Licensing and Media Services. The Advertising segment places advertisements for clients, primarily with radio broadcasters, podcasters and digital media producers.

