Geode Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS)

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 505,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,229 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verso were worth $8,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRS. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Verso by 571.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 167,541 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in Verso by 21.0% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 534,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,457,000 after acquiring an additional 92,705 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Verso in the first quarter worth about $695,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Verso in the first quarter worth about $589,000. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC raised its position in Verso by 6.8% in the second quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 588,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,418,000 after acquiring an additional 37,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VRS opened at $23.99 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.82 and its 200-day moving average is $18.86. Verso Co. has a 12-month low of $8.65 and a 12-month high of $24.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $783.27 million, a P/E ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.85.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.49. Verso had a negative net margin of 15.84% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $329.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.23 million. Equities analysts expect that Verso Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Verso’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -10.15%.

Several analysts have commented on VRS shares. TheStreet raised shares of Verso from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. BWS Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Verso from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Verso from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Verso Corp. engages in the production and supply of coated paper and products. The firm operates through the following segments: Paper and Pulp business. It offers paper products ranging from web, coated, digital, specialty and book and uncoated. The company was founded on August 1, 2006 and is headquartered in Miamisburg, OH.

