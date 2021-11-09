Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) by 2.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 219,131 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,243 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Loral Space & Communications Inc. were worth $8,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 11.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,606 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. in the 1st quarter worth $169,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. in the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,553 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth $303,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

Loral Space & Communications Inc. stock opened at $49.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.30. Loral Space & Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.49 and a 12 month high of $56.54.

Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter.

Loral Space & Communications, Inc engages in the provision of satellite-based communication services to broadcast, enterprise, and consulting customers. It offers video distribution and direct-to-home video, as well as end-to-end communications services using both satellite and hybrid satellite-ground networks.

