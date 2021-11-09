Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Position in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 481,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,198 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.48% of CVR Energy worth $8,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CVR Energy by 2,302.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVR Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of CVR Energy by 107.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of CVR Energy by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of CVR Energy by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CVI opened at $17.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -60.93 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.26. CVR Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.22 and a 1-year high of $27.02.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.20). CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 32.20% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.96) EPS. Analysts anticipate that CVR Energy, Inc. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Scotiabank cut shares of CVR Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of CVR Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVR Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.14.

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

