Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 344,202 Shares of Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO) by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,084,515 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 344,202 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.83% of Romeo Power worth $8,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Romeo Power during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Romeo Power during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Romeo Power during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Romeo Power during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Romeo Power during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Romeo Power alerts:

NYSE RMO opened at $4.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.79 and a 200-day moving average of $6.58. The stock has a market cap of $659.56 million, a PE ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 0.73. Romeo Power, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.94 and a 52-week high of $38.90.

Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $0.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Romeo Power, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on RMO. Zacks Investment Research raised Romeo Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Romeo Power from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Romeo Power from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Romeo Power from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.68.

Romeo Power Company Profile

RMG Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to identify, acquire and operate a business in resources and industrial materials sectors, including the chemicals, energy services and alternatives, environmental services, metals and power sectors. The company was founded on October 22, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Story: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Romeo Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Romeo Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.