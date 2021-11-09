Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 35,006 Shares of Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX)

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) by 10.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 291,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,006 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nkarta were worth $9,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NKTX. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 221,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,292,000 after acquiring an additional 9,461 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 4,511 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Nkarta in the 1st quarter worth about $163,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Nkarta by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 92,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 23,567 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Nkarta by 4,082.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Ralph Brandenberger sold 4,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $132,811.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,907.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total value of $231,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NKTX. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nkarta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.60.

Shares of NASDAQ NKTX opened at $17.70 on Tuesday. Nkarta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.61 and a twelve month high of $79.16. The firm has a market cap of $582.45 million, a PE ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.86.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.06). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nkarta, Inc. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Nkarta Profile

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

