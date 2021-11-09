GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Trading 9% Higher

GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS)’s stock price traded up 9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.80 and last traded at $26.70. 5,510 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 161,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GHRS shares. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of GH Research in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GH Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of GH Research in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of GH Research in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of GH Research in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.25 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.56.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.37.

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GH Research PLC will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHRS. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of GH Research during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,549,000. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of GH Research during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,733,000. RTW Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of GH Research during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,661,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of GH Research during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,590,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GH Research during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,144,000. 54.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS)

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

