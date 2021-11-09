Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) PT Raised to C$58.00

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) had its target price hoisted by National Bankshares from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GIL. TD Securities cut shares of Gildan Activewear from an action list buy rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday. Desjardins reissued a na rating and set a C$59.00 price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Friday. CIBC restated an outperform rating and set a C$53.00 target price on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a C$41.00 target price on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$56.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gildan Activewear has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$53.88.

GIL opened at C$51.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$47.73 and a 200-day moving average price of C$45.10. Gildan Activewear has a twelve month low of C$28.30 and a twelve month high of C$51.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a $0.154 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is currently 6.71%.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

