Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $116.36.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Sunday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $986,725.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,187,977.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 138.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GILD stock traded up $0.50 on Tuesday, hitting $66.47. 200,243 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,508,111. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.37. Gilead Sciences has a one year low of $56.56 and a one year high of $73.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.34.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 56.59%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

