Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) in a report published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Gitlab in a research note on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Gitlab in a research note on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Gitlab in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Gitlab in a research note on Monday. They set a sector perform rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Gitlab in a research note on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $139.60.

NASDAQ GTLB opened at $130.88 on Monday. Gitlab has a 12 month low of $93.11 and a 12 month high of $134.30.

In other Gitlab news, insider Crossover Managemen Technology bought 325,000 shares of Gitlab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $77.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,025,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link

GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

