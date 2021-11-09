Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) in a research report report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock.

GTLB stock opened at $130.88 on Monday. Gitlab has a 52 week low of $93.11 and a 52 week high of $134.30.

In other Gitlab news, insider Crossover Managemen Technology acquired 325,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.00 per share, with a total value of $25,025,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

