Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.92 Per Share

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Glacier Bancorp in a research report issued on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.92 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.82. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Glacier Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.88 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Glacier Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.50.

Glacier Bancorp stock opened at $59.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.73. Glacier Bancorp has a 12 month low of $40.16 and a 12 month high of $67.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 38.78%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is a positive change from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 38.67%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $435,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 140.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 29,008 shares during the period. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $1,498,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 0.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,690 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Port Capital LLC grew its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 7.6% during the first quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 407,927 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,284,000 after purchasing an additional 28,925 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

