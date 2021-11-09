Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) PT Raised to $55.00

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Glaukos’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.99) EPS.

GKOS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Glaukos from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Glaukos from $94.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Glaukos from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Glaukos from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Glaukos from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.90.

Shares of NYSE GKOS opened at $53.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.23 and a beta of 1.66. Glaukos has a 52 week low of $42.69 and a 52 week high of $99.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $74.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.73 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 13.05% and a negative return on equity of 4.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Glaukos will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Glaukos by 3.8% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 5,144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Glaukos by 0.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,517 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Glaukos by 0.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 37,835 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Glaukos by 4.8% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,131 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Glaukos by 0.8% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 34,491 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

