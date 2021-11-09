Glencore’s (GLEN) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Glencore (LON:GLEN) in a report published on Monday, Digital Look reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 450 ($5.88) price objective on the natural resources company’s stock.

GLEN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 415 ($5.42) price target on shares of Glencore in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Glencore from GBX 440 ($5.75) to GBX 420 ($5.49) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Glencore from GBX 334 ($4.36) to GBX 340 ($4.44) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Glencore from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 425 ($5.55) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 410 ($5.36).

Shares of LON:GLEN opened at GBX 360.95 ($4.72) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £47.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 350.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 549.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.60, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Glencore has a fifty-two week low of GBX 180.18 ($2.35) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 397.80 ($5.20).

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

