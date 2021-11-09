Glenmede Trust Co. NA Acquires Shares of 18,527 Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 18,527 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SAN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Banco Santander by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 533,024 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 20,535 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 177.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 447,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 286,332 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 69.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 11,435 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 9.1% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 157,255 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 13,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 59.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,920,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826,501 shares during the last quarter. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SAN opened at $3.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $65.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.83. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 1-year low of $2.43 and a 1-year high of $4.38.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The business had revenue of $14.07 billion during the quarter. Banco Santander had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 8.25%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.0563 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a yield of 1%. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.33%.

SAN has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Banco Santander to a “buy” rating and set a $3.70 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Banco Santander to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.58.

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

