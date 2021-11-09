Glenmede Trust Co. NA Trims Stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA cut its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) by 25.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 16.6% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the period. SageGuard Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. SageGuard Financial Group LLC now owns 148,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,768,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,197 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PPA opened at $75.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.36. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $60.99 and a 52-week high of $77.54.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

